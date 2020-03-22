'Ray of hope': Another patient in Sindh recovers from coronavirus, confirms Murtaza Wahab

Sindh government representative Murtaza Wahab announced on Sunday that another coronavirus patient from Sindh had recovered from the infection.

"4th patient of corona virus in Sindh has recovered & tested negative twice. This case is another ray of hope for us since the person was under home isolation. Alhamdolillah," he tweeted.

The Government of Sindh on Sunday announce that after midnight tonight (Sunday) a province-wide lockdown will be in place. People will not be allowed to venture outside unnecessarily.

Saeed Ghani had spoken in detail to Geo News about the rules of the lockdown. ""People are allowed to go outside only for urgent needs," he had said, adding that there were conditions implemented on how to go outside, who could do so, and for what kind of needs.

"People will not be allowed to take their entire families in a car for grocery shopping. If one can drive, that's good; otherwise, only one person will be allowed to accompany the driver."

The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan rose to 761 on Saturday. Globally, 186 countries have been affected, more than 12,000 people have died and more than 300,00 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, especially Italy, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases and deaths every day.