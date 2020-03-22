Taylor Swift, Kanye West’s famous phone call leaks

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's infamous 2016 phone call has been leaked. The fallout seems to be dramatic. Kim Kardashian released a snippet of the call four years ago, but the full version is now online.



Four years back, the music fans were going crazy over the reignited beef between Kanye West and America’s Sweetheart, Taylor Swift as the two icons feuded over lyrics Kenye West used in his song “Famous” but West claimed Taylor Swift approved them.



The two singers famously clashed years ago when the rapper grabbed the mic from the young starlet at the MTV movie awards, but that was just the beginning. The A-listers seemingly kissed and made up after Ye stormed the stage in 2009 to belittle Tay.

But the worst came in 2016 when Kanye dropped the track “Famous.” the song ruffled Taylor’s feathers for the derogatory lyrics which – among other things – dubbed Swift a b****.

A full account of the phone call somehow establishes that, as the singers discussed West’s forthcoming song "Famous," the hip-hop titan never did read Swift the “I made that b**** famous” line that she ultimately reacted against, putting their former feud back in motion.



In the leaked call, Kenye West tells Taylor Swift that he is thinking of saying “I made her famous,” without including the “b****” part of the line. At this point in the conversation, Swift’s tone subtly changes, as she says, “Well, what am I going to do about it?” He responds, with a chuckle, “Uh, like, do the hair flip?”



Swift fans believe it vindicates her of charges she lied about not being told all the "Famous" lyrics, calling the 25-minute call diverges fascinatingly into West's relationship with his wife, Drake rivalry, debt load and confidence of becoming "a multi, multi, multi-billionaire."

The call reportedly starts with West asking if Swift will actually “release” the song for him on Twitter — even though later he admits he still hasn’t finished it yet. Swift is taken aback by the idea, but West argues, “You’re got an army. You own a country of mother—ing 2 billion people."

It continued: "Basically, that if you felt that it’s funny and cool and like hip-hop, and felt like just “The College Dropout” and the artist like Ye that you love, then I think that people would be like way into it. And that’s why I think it’s super-genius to have you be the one that says, “Oh, I like this song a lot.'” After she balks, he adds, “You don’t have to do the launching and tweet. That was just an extra idea I had.”