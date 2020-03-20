Snowflake: Meet Marvel's first non-binary superhero

Snowflake is going to be the first non-binary superhero in Marvel comics' upcoming series.

Scheduled to be launched in April, the latest series of New Warriors is bringing the new superhero named Snowflake.



According to reports, Snowflake would be part of a new group of five new heroes who will be mentored by the older characters.

The pack includes Snowflake and her brother, Safespace, who are psychic twins and whose costumes reflect the colours of the Transgender Pride flag.

Expressing his views about the new characters which he created with artist Luciano, writer Daniel Kibblesmith said, “Snowflake is non-binary and goes by they/them, and has the power to generate individual crystalized snowflake-shaped shurikens.

"Snowflake is the person who has the more offensive power, and Safespace is the person who has the more defensive power. The idea is that they would mirror each other and complement each other.”