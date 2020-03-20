Harvey Weinstein marks first birthday in prison

Fallen Hollywood giant Harvey Weinstein marked his first birthday in prison on Thursday after he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

The infamous producer turned 68 in prison and was given a gift from state correctional officers that comprised pamphlets about sexual abuse and prevention of suicide behind bars.

The Hollywood titan was moved to the upstate Wende Correctional Facility where he received pamphlets titled “The Prevention of Sexual Abuse in Prison; What Inmates Need to Know.”

The pamphlets as well as the video are part of the requirements that need to be followed by new inmates before they are evaluated for “risk of being sexually abused by other inmates or sexually abusive toward other inmates.”

A suicide prevention video is also part of the mandatory first-day undertakings.

The Wende facility in Alden, Erie County is specifically for recognized far and wide for its program for sex offenders which may also be mandated for Weinstein by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervisions as per Craig Rothfeld, the producer’s prison consultant.

It was revealed further that the notorious media giant was presently under the medical unit of the facility given his deteriorating health as well as the rampant spread of the coronavirus.

“DOCCS is doing their best effort to protect inmates and not bring in COVID-19. Wende has no confirmed cases at the moment,” he disclosed.

Weinstein was convicted in February of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, while being cleared of predatory sexual assault charges.

He was convicted of raping ex-actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and of sexual assault on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

Nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, have leveled sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein, the Oscar-winning producer of Shakespeare in Love and numerous other critical and box office hits.