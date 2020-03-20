Daniel Dae Kim diagnosed with coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim on Thursday revealed that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The 'Lost' star believes he contracted while in New York City filming the television series 'New Amsterdam.'

The "Hawaii 5-0" actor shared the news via video message, posted to his Instagram page, saying that he developed a scratchy throat while flying back to Hawaii to be with his family after filming on the series was halted due to the virus spread.



His doctor recommended he get tested for coronavirus, which he did at a drive-thru testing center in Honolulu.



With his post Kim wrote: "Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy."















He said he self isolated from his family during this time, and since arriving back in Hawaii, he only left his house to go to the testing center.



He was never hospitalized and treated his symptoms with medicine, rest and liquids, he said.