Hira Mani shows off her singing skills: Watch

Pakistani actress Hira Mani has treated her fans with her melodious voice and the video of her is making rounds on social media.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress often treats her fans stunning photos and videos on Instagram and this time she showed off her singing skills.

Fans have appreciated the actress for her melodious voice.

Hira shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, “Ayi samajh! (Did you understand).”

Hira Mani is currently in the United States with co-stars Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui for a show.



The trio on Monday travelled to New Jersey from Houston and shared adorable photos from the airport.