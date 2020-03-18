close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 18, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds approached by WHO for Safe Hands challenge

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 18, 2020

With an aim to create awareness among the people about coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on high-profile figures to take its Safe Hands challenge. 

WHO has asked several  big names, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Greta Thunberg, to share videos of themselves washing their hands as a protective measure against COVID-19, the disease caused by a newly identified coronavirus.

WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,  over the past few days,  has been nominating people via tweet to "take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video & calling on at least another 3 people to join us!"


