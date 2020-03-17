Kris Jenner's coronavirus test comes negative after her possible exposure

Kris Jenner after being in contact with someone who contracted the novel coronavirus tested negative.

The 64-year-old American media personality had been at a party for music executive Sir Lucian Grainge who tested positive for the virus earlier on Monday.

A source spilled to Entertainment Tonight: “Kris wasn’t sick and didn’t have any symptoms, but since she was in contact with someone who tested positive, she took the test.”

Related: Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus, feels 'OK'



“Jenner luckily tested negative for coronavirus,” the insider added.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had not showed any symptoms but still decided to get checked to “make sure she was being proactive in getting tested.”

As per Page Six, Grainge had been admitted into a hospital with the infectious disease two weeks after he marked his 60th birthday with bigwigs like Jenner, Irving Azoff, Philip Green, Tim Cook and Bobby Kotick.

“The party was just close friends, no artists or Universal executives. It was 16 days ago, and while we are concerned about Lucien, everybody else in the group is fine, to my knowledge,” a source told Page Six.

Also Read: 'Game of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus



Jenner had earlier extended her gratitude to medical staffers working in unsafe conditions and helping people.

“Thank you to ALL of our healthcare workers, doctors and nurses on the front lines for your dedication and service during this time. Stay kind, be safe, we are in this together,” she had said on Twitter.