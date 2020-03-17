'Game of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus

Amidst growing cases of coronavirus across the glob some big names from showbiz world have also fallen victim to this pandemic. Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing bearded Tormund on 'Game of Thrones', is the latest star to test positive for the coronavirus.

Revealing the diagnosis in an Instagram post, Hivju said that he is currently self-quarantining with his family in Norway.

The formidable character of the hit TV show wrote: "Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus."

He continued: "My (family) and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!"

News of Hivju’s diagnosis comes just over three weeks after he was cast in season 2 of “The Witcher,” playing the role of Nivellen.

Other actors who have tested positive for COVID-19 include Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, both of whom are also currently self-isolating.



