Penelope Cruz defends Johnny Depp in domestic abuse case with Amber Heard

Things are starting to look dimmer and dimmer for Amber Heard in the domestic abuse case she has been embroiled in with Johnny Depp.

With several people coming forth, testifying the Aquaman star’s abusive and ‘manipulative’ behavior, the latest to step forward was Penelope Cruz who extended her support to Depp in the midst of the drama.

The 45-year-old Vanilla Sky actor wrote a declaration in support of the Pirates of the Caribbean star, stating the allegations came as ‘unbelievable’ to her given Depp’s ‘kind’ and ‘generous’ nature.

“I met Johnny when I was 19 years old,” she said in her declaration that was obtained by The Blast.

“He was in Madrid and Pedro Almodovar introduced him to me. The only sentences I knew how to say in English at that time were, ‘how are you’ and ‘I want to work with Johnny Depp,’” she added.

"Many years have passed and I have not only made 3 movies with him, but I also count on him as a great friend. I’ve always been impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent, and his peculiar sense of humor,” she continued.

"I’ve seen Johnny in so many situations and he is always kind to everyone around. He is one of the most generous people I know,” she added.

She further recalled how Depp had also lent her support while she was pregnant with her son: “During six months of my first pregnancy, I spent every single day with him while we shot Pirates of the Caribbean. My husband and I will never forget the sweetness, protection, and kindness he treated me with during every single step of that process.”

“We love him very much and I feel lucky to have someone so special in our lives,” she said ending her declaration.

The two stars have shared screens together in the past on films like Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Murder on the Orient Express.

Earlier, Winona Ryder too had come forth defending Depp saying the actor was not a violent person and the allegations were "impossible to believe."

"I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting knowing him as I do," Ryder was quoted as saying in the legal documents as per The Blast.

In 2018, Heard had accused Depp of domestic violence after which the latter filed a $50 million defamation suit against her in 2019.