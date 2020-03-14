Winona Ryder backs ex Johnny Depp in Amber Heard defamation lawsuit

The Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder has come in defence of her old flame Johnny Depp in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard in Virginia.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star got some moral and legal support from Winona Ryder, who was engaged to Depp during their four-year courtship, as she filed a declaration claiming that she just can't believe that Depp could become violent against anyone.

The actress has reportedly stated in a legal declaration that Johnny Depp had never shown any kind of violent behaviour towards her when they were engaged. Winona Ryder does not fail to mention that as a person, Johnny Depp is very loving and caring in nature and she has never witnessed him getting violent towards anyone.



Interestingly, Amber Heard in her allegations has accused former husband Johnny Depp of domestic violence.

The Hollywood actor has filed a defamation case of 50 million dollars in the month of March 2019 against Amber Heard.

It is learnt that Winona Ryder is more than willing to testify in court if required to help the actor.