Daniel Radcliffe wants to play David Bowie but can't risk messing up the role

British actor Daniel Radcliffe may have already played the dream role for a plethora of people in Harry Potter, but the heartthrob has his sight set for something else.
The 30-year-old actor during an interview with Fox News was asked whether or not he would be interested in jumping onboard music biopics.
Responding to that, the What If star revealed: “If you’re talking like dream thing, who would it be fun to play and which songs it would be great to sing, then I suppose it’d be David Bowie.”
However, he had his reservations.
“But I’m not actually submitting myself for that. I don’t think I’d be good, and I certainly think there are people that’d be better. And also, we don’t need to make a film about everyone’s life,” he said.
“If it was a musician that I loved as well, there would also be this sort of twin pressure of I don’t want to screw up a movie about my favourite musician,” he added.
Further elaborating, Radcliffe said: “Maybe something punk or something from the 1970s that would require less singing ability on my part. That might be good.”
