Daniel Radcliffe turned into an alcoholic because of Harry Potter

British heartthrob Daniel Radcliffe made a startling remark about his iconic on-screen portrayal of Harry Potter that earned him fame and glory.

The 30-year-old What If star admitted that it was because of the classic Harry Potter series that he turned into an alcoholic.

During an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the actor revealed how he tackled the media scrutiny that came his way following the fame he received at such a young age.

“I think badly at first,” he said and went on to add: “If I went out and if I got drunk I’d suddenly be aware of there being interest in that because it’s not just a drunk guy, it’s ‘Oh Harry Potter’s getting drunk in the bar.’”

“That carries some kind of interest for people and also a slightly mocking interest. It’s inherently funny for people,” he continued.

Radcliffe further stated that he was uneasy with how it felt but, “the way of dealing with that is just to drink more or get more drunk, so I did a lot of that for a few years.”

He said further that he was unsure of whether he resorted to drinking owing to the situation he was in or just because of his nature.

“A lot of drinking that happened towards the end of Potter and for a little bit after it finished, it was panic a little bit, not knowing what to do next. Not being -comfortable enough in who I was to remain ¬sober,” he said.