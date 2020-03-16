Dontella and Allegra Versace make $222, 890 donation to Milan hospital to fight coronavirus

World-famous fashion designer Dontella Versace and daughter Allegra Versace are contributing to the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The 67-year-old Chief Executive Officer at Versace along with her 33-year-old heiress donated a whopping $222, 890 to a hospital in Milan.

The two dropped the massive sum for San Raffaele’s intensive care department that has been tackling a massive number of patients as Italy became the one of the worst-affected from the global pandemic.

In a statement released, Versace said: “In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives.”

"This is why Allegra and I have decided to make a personal donation of 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan,” she added.

"Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to all the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically non-stop in the past weeks in the effort to take care of our loved ones,” she added.

"This is when we, as a society, need to stand together and care for one another,” she said concluding the message.

Presently, Italy has reported the most number of coronavirus cases apart from the epicenter in China. More than 24,747 people have been infected in the country with the death toll surging to 1,809.