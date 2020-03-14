Rita Wilson finds solace in humour during isolation after contracting coronavirus

Tom Hanks and wife and actor Rita Wilson may have unleashed a wave of distress amongst fans after testing positive for the coronavirus, but the two are still tackling the situation with bouts of positivity.

Turning to Twitter, the 63-year-old Mamma Mia actor let her fans breathe a sigh of relief after taking on the tense situation in a light-hearted manner.

“From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it,” she tweeted, referencing the Corona beer in Mexico.

Rita was also seen relishing The Daily Show host Trevor Noah’s humorous monologue about her and husband Tom Hanks’s diagnosis of COVID-19.

“Thank you for the best laugh of the day!!! You’re awesome @Trevornoah,” she tweeted.

Earlier, in a social media post to fans, Tom said the couple "want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else."

"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time," he added.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple wearing casual clothes and baseball caps, looking relaxed.