Humayun Saeed, Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui snapped together in US

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed and his co-stars Adnan Siddiqui and Hira Mani were spotted at an event in the United States.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho stars are currently in Dallas, Texas for an event.

The adorable photo of the trio is making rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of their fans.

In the picture, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Hira Mani could be seen all smiling.

They were seen together in drama serial MPTH.

Humayun will next be seen in London Nahin Jaunga opposite Mehwish Hayat.

The film will be released later this year.