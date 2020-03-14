Vin Diesel calls 'Furious 7' final scene best moment in cinematic history

Vin Diesel, during a recent interview, discussed the tragic passing of his friend Paul Walker and revealed how emotionally draining it was to shoot the final scene in 'Furious 7' without him.

The actor believed a scene of his own character Dominic Toretto driving away from Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner "might be the best moment in cinematic history."

"Might be the best moment in cinematic history. Not just in my career but in cinematic history," Diesel said.

The Bollywood star admitted that he was originally "so reluctant to go back to filming."



"I just felt like the studio was asking me to go back to a funeral. I was so broken by it. I didn’t want anyone to use the tragedy as a story plot."

"It was a very tough moment. But there was some solace in the fact that we were able to protect from the natural whim of a producer or anyone to say, ‘Well now you’re going to go avenge the character,’ and use it as a plot and we were able to do something so beautiful and so classy."