Disneyland closes to avoid coronavirus spread

LOS ANGELES: Disneyland in California will close its doors from Saturday because of the coronavirus outbreak, joining a slew of concerts, festivals and other entertainment events scrapped across the US.



The move comes in support of the health and well-being of the public, as well as those who work in the park, according to the statement.

"After carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California´s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure," a spokesperson for Disneyland Resort said in a statement.



Though the park will close Saturday, hotels at Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16, "to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements," the statement said.



"We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time," the statement said.

The giant Disney attraction in Anaheim is the world´s second-most visited theme park, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each day.



The 100-acre (40-hectare) Disneyland in California drew nearly 19 million visitors in 2018. It was recently expanded with a major new "Star Wars: Galaxy´s Edge" attraction.



It will remain shut at least until the end of March.