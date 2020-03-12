Sara Ali Khan’s views differ from that of her father Saif Ali Khan: Here's how

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most honest personalities of Bollywood who always put their opinions forward, no matter what, even when her opinion differs from rest she still manages to express hers with confidence.



Saif Ali Khan expressed his views on nepotism and the upcoming generation pursuing their career in Bollywood.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, he said, “The actors of my generation didn’t need to be managed and conscious of their public image whereas the current newcomers rely on management of their public image.”

He added, “Coming generation should be themselves.”

On the other hand, while in an interview with Times of India, Sara Ali Khan expressed her views differing from that of her father's.

She said, “I think to each his own. I cannot say that everybody should be themselves, maybe some people are actually very shady. Maybe they need to be managed and need to have a choreographed personality that works for them. I, as a person, am not like that. At the end of it, it’s a job, people make income out of managing your public image, you don’t want to take that away. The more people you feed, the better it is.”

Currently, Sara is shooting for Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re in Varanasi. Atrangi Re will hit the Screens on February 14,2021. She will be next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No1 that will release on May 1.