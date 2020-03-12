Niall Horan opens up about his equation with Zayn Malik post massive fallout

Niall Horan has come forth articulating his thoughts about his friendship with former One Direction band mate Zayn Malik.

In a recent interview with GQ, Niall confessed, "As long as I’ve known him, Zayn’s been the hardest man to stay in touch with. Then we had a falling out a few years ago and, to be honest, that’s just the dynamic: you have people you are friends with and people you are not."

The 26-year-old singer added that he is quite close to Louis Tomlinson instead, "We don’t get to see each other as much as we’d like to, but we try. I talk to Louis a lot.”

Niall added that he often keeps in touch with Liam Payne and Louis because of their kids, Bear Payne and Freddie Tomlinson.

“It’s the lads with the kids that you try to keep in touch with especially, just to see how they are,” he said.

Niall was then asked about the competition between his former band mates after they ventured into their solo careers.

"The complete opposite, actually, to the point where we don’t even tell each other we’re releasing, so we all end up bombarding the charts at the same time, which probably isn’t good for us individually,” he responded.