Emily Blunt opens up about her passion of wanting to become a pop star

Emily Blunt made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show and talked about her desire of becoming a pop star.



"I could have been Britney (Spears)," she said, adding that her dreams were short-lived because of one thing.

"I realised I wasn't good at dancing and I didn't want to be Britney…I don't know," she added.

Emily even revealed that she recorded some songs and went to dance lessons too.

“I don't want to tell you too much because I feel like someone is going to find these songs. Do you want to know the name of one of them? ‘Ring It Up'. It will never see the light of day," she said.

"I can't write. I can't really sing - no, I'm just kidding," Emily said, adding: "They said, ‘I think you have a nice voice and I think that you could be a pop star'. I said, ‘I can't dance'. They said, ‘Don't worry about it. We'll teach you'. It didn't work. I tried to learn."

Emily also talked about the one advice she got from famed actress Judi Dench.

"I was doing a play…my first job was with Judi Dench - which was incredible and she was wonderful to me," she recalled.

"And I went to her for advice because I was really, really nervous about this career that I didn't know was right for me — I didn't think was right for me — and she was like, ‘Oh no, darling. You can't do both. You can't act and do that'. She talked me out of it," she added.