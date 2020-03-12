Selena Gomez opens up about self-esteem issues: 'I'm going to be alone forever'

Vocal powerhouse Selena Gomez may be at the top of her game presently with fame and glory touching her feet, but what goes on behind the scenes is something entirely different.

The 27-year-old Rare crooner poured her heart out on the Genius YouTube channel, shedding light on her self-esteem issues and how she feels “alone.”

"Some days when I wake up and I am annoyed and I am like, 'I am going to be alone forever.' But after that 15 minutes go away, I say to myself, 'I know that there is someone for everybody," she said.

She further said that she still considers herself a “baby” and knows that "this isn't the end all be all."

She explained the chorus of her song Rare in the video saying that it stemmed from her self-esteem and confidence being a continuous struggle for her.

“It’s getting better with time and age, but it will always be something that I’m working on," she said, adding: "I think recently this is the most I’ve ever been vocal about, actually I deserve this, and I have a right to claim this and I have a right to put out things that I want to put out and talk about the things that I want to talk about.”



"So this is the first time that I've actually said it and the reason why is because I didn't want it to sound, I didn't want to sound like a [expletive]. 'I deserve everything and you can't have me unless I have this, this, this,'" Gomez admitted to Genius, adding that she knows this is "not the case."

"That's just where my mind goes to. So what I think is so important about this chorus is that it's acknowledging, 'Hey, I don't have it all. I'm not saying I'm perfect, but I do know that I'm special,' and I think that is a humble approach of saying, 'Why don't you see that I am different?’,” she further added.