Wed Mar 11, 2020
Dua Malik hints at quitting showbiz industry after brother Feroze Khan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 11, 2020
Dua Malik hints at quitting showbiz industry after brother Feroze Khan

Pakistani singer-host Dua Malik has hinted at quitting the showbiz to  follow her brother Feroze Khan.

Former actor Feroze Khan had announced to quit the showbiz to embark on spiritual journey recently.

In an interview, Humaima Malik and Feroze Khan’s sister Dua Malik was questioned about her brother’s announcement about quitting the showbiz.

Responding to the question, she said, “Very soon you will find this kind of tweet from me and then by Humaima.”

She went on to say now we have developed a deep connection with spirituality and it is because we all siblings are self-made.

It is to be mentioned here that the Khaani actor has announced to quit the showbiz and received support from fellow stars and the family.

He had tweeted, “-my fans have been waiting for a statement from me. I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah,Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones.”



