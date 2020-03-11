Mission Impossible actor Douray Scott makes shocking revelation about Tom Cruise

'Mission Impossible' actor Dougray Scott has made a shocking revelation regarding his co-star, saying that Tom Cruis did not allow him to play Wolverine in the X-Men series.



Scott, who has appeared in many popular movies like 'Mission Impossible 2', has revealed that the latter - he had signed for Mission Impossible - did not allow him to play Wolverine in the 'X-Men; series.

He added that the production house went ahead for the movie without him as he was doing Mission Impossible 2 which went over budget and time.



Calling Tom Cruise a very powerful guy, Dougray Scott says that the former blocked him from playing the role of Logan.

The cinema-goers and fans of Hugh Jackman were also unaware of the fact that there was someone else who had also signed to play Wolverine Hugh

Scott claimed, Tom Cruise did not let him play the role and asked him to stay and finish Mission Impossible instead. And as we all know, the role of Wolverine eventually went to Hugh Jackman and the rest is history!

Tom Cruise, 57, is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie titled Top Gun: Maverick in which he portrays the role of Pete Mitchell who is given the responsibility to train US fighter pilots.

If reports are to be believed, most of the stunts in the movie have been performed by Cruise himself.