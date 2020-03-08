close
Sun Mar 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 8, 2020

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain singing PSL song is the best thing you will see on the internet today

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 08, 2020

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain  are considered one of the most sought-after celebrity couples in local entertainment industry.

They have amassed millions of fans on their social media accounts, thanks to the videos and photos they often share.

The couple on Sunday shared a video together which shows them travelling  in a car with Iqra on the driving seat.

The couple looks cute as they sing Pakistan Super League song "Khel Ja", a song by Fawad Khan, Aima Baig and and Haroon Shahid.



Latest News

More From Entertainment