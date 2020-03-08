Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain singing PSL song is the best thing you will see on the internet today

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are considered one of the most sought-after celebrity couples in local entertainment industry.

They have amassed millions of fans on their social media accounts, thanks to the videos and photos they often share.

The couple on Sunday shared a video together which shows them travelling in a car with Iqra on the driving seat.

The couple looks cute as they sing Pakistan Super League song "Khel Ja", a song by Fawad Khan, Aima Baig and and Haroon Shahid.







