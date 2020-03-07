Iqra Aziz lauds Geo's decision to suspend Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar's contract

Iqra Aziz has showered praises on Geo Entertainment and 7th Sky Entertainment for suspending Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar's contract after the playwright used foul language against a woman on live TV.



Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a screenshot of a report on Geo's decision with a caption that read,"Thankyou for standing with your leading ladies and for all the women."

Qamar sparked a national row this week after he hurled abuse at a women´s rights activist, drawing condemnations from politicians and celebrities on social media.

Earlier, Geo Entertainment on Thursday said in a statement that they are suspending Qamar's contract until he tenders an apology, days after the famous playwright was signed to write four drama serials and a feature film for the channel.