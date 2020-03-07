Iqra Aziz lauds Geo's decision to suspend Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar's contract

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Iqra Aziz has showered praises on Geo Entertainment and 7th Sky Entertainment for suspending Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar's contract after the playwright used foul language against a woman on live TV.
TV actress Iqra Aziz has lauded Geo Entertainment and 7th Sky Entertainment for suspending Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar's contract over use of inappropriate language against a woman on live television.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a screenshot of a report on Geo's decision with a caption that read,"Thankyou for standing with your leading ladies and for all the women."
Qamar sparked a national row this week after he hurled abuse at a women´s rights activist, drawing condemnations from politicians and celebrities on social media.
Earlier, Geo Entertainment on Thursday said in a statement that they are suspending Qamar's contract until he tenders an apology, days after the famous playwright was signed to write four drama serials and a feature film for the channel.
