Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal turn up the PDA at Isha Ambani’s holi bash, video goes viral

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen cosying up to each other and serving lots of PDA at this year's holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani.

Isha Ambani organised a grand holy bash at Worli, Mumbai that was attended by numerous celebs, including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jones, Huma Qureshi, Jacqueline Fernandez, as well as rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

In a video doing the rounds on the internet Vicky and Katrina were seen twinning in white while enjoying the party together.



Vicky looked dapper in a white shirt, blue denim jeans and shoes whereas, Kat looked stunning in a white printed top, long skirt and a dupatta. The couple not only played with colours but also danced together to Bollywood songs. The pictures and videos of the rumoured couple have broken the internet since then.

In a brief moment, Vicky was captured in the clip fixing Katrina's hair proving just how gentleman-like he is.

The couple is rumoured to be in a relationship and their pictures together add fuel to the fire every now and then.