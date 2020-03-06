At least 70 hospitalised after gas leak from chemical plant at Karachi's Port Qasim

KARACHI: At least 70 employees of a private company were hospitalised after a gas leak occurred at the chemical plant of the same company located at Port Qasim on Friday, reported Geo News.

According to sources, the gas leak followed a blast that took place when maintenance work was being carried out on a gas pipeline of the chemical plant.

The affected were shifted to Hadeed Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Steel Mills hospital for treatment. According to the Steel Mills hospital, 19 people were brought in for treatment.

Port sources revealed that the condition of most employees who were brought in for treatment was stable. However, some of the patients were critical as well.

Sources said that the company was not available to comment on the development as of yet since the incident had just taken place. On the other hand, port authorities said that the gas leak did not occur from the LNG terminal.

They said that a private company informed them about the gas leak and the said company was not situated within the port's vicinity.