Kajol’s 'Devi' slammed with plagiarism case by Abhishek Rai

Kajol recently unveiled her newest project, Devi. The film is based on the life and relationships between sexual abuse survivors. The film is written and directed by Priyanka Banarjee, and produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Ivan Stephen.

Currently it is facing high amounts of criticism over allegedly copying a short film by an ex-student of Asian Academy of Film and Television, Abhishek Rai. The film in question is called, Four.

Abhishek stated, “Here’s something I’d like to bring to everybody’s notice, we at AndaKurry Productions, made a short film when we were in film school, 2 years back called 'FOUR' that dealt with a premise of rape victims sitting together in a room when a new victim arrives.”

He further went on to say, “And yesterday, a film named 'Devi' was uploaded to LargeShortFilms's YouTube channel that has heavy resemblance and the premise is also of the film we made.”

Abhishek admitted that he found it “ruthless” how his work was claimed and published under someone’s else name without permission or remorse.

He explained, “Of course our film was a student film, with very little production design, bad audio and stuff, but still it's a child of our own imagination and it's ruthless how anyone can just pick up a piece of thought and claim it to be theirs." The young man stated, "the film is an intellectual property of Asian Academy of Film & Television,"

“Now, I have not been contacted by large short films or the makers of the film regarding any kind of query. This saddens me and I'd want your support to be heard so we can take action against the makers and the platform."