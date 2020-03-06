Comedian Amanullah Khan is no more

Stand-up Comedian and artist Amanullah Khan passed away in Lahore, his family said on Friday.

According to the veteran comedian’s family, he was suffering from lung and kidney disease since a while.

Amanullah Khan was undergoing treatment at a private hospital since several days, his family said.

He had appeared in several late night shows including Khabarnaak on Geo News. Before his death, he was working with a private channel's programme Khabarzar.

The comedian appeared in films, theatre productions, stage shows and TV series as well during his long career.

Amanullah was a valuable asset to entertainment industry: PM

Following the news of the comedian’s demise, PM Imran Khan also offered his condolence to the bereaved family.

The prime minister expressed profound grief over the passing of the veteran artist.

The PM said that Amanullah Khan was a valuable asset to the stage, theatre and drama industry.