Drake cheated on one of his girlfriends

Canadian singer Drake had been dating two women at the same time, his former girlfriends revealed recently.



Melyssa Ford and Toccarra Jones, who happen to be friends, discussed the time when they found out that they both were dating the same guy.

“She’s telling me that we’re dating the same guy, and you know what I say to her? ‘Knock yourself out,'” Melyssa said during a postcard, at which point Toccarra called the still mystery man “hoe a–".

They were then asked to reveal the name of the man and both friends went silent.

“Can I say it?” Melyssa asks her. “Drake.”

Drake is recently facing backlash for labeling his baby mama Sophie Brussaux a "fluke" in his new freestyle.

The rapper Friday dropped a song titled “When To Say When” which included a line about the mother of his son Adonis.