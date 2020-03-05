Iqra Aziz's beauty shines with her true smile in this black bridal gown

Pakistan's highly sought-after showbiz star Iqra Aziz, who is very active on social media, has flaunted her true gestures on her Instagram.

The 'Suno Chanda' actress showed off her true beauty with a little shying gesture in a full-length bridal attire that attracted massive praise from social media users.

Iqra is one of the few Pakistani celebrities who never shies to share her life events on social media and keeps fans fully indulged with her stunning photos and videos.

Recently, the much-adored celebrity has shared few of her killing looks on her social media platform. The actress sported embroidered-border bridal gown paired with a long-star-embedded net dupatta as it has always been a wardrobe staple for every fashion-conscious woman.

Iqra adopted an awesome hair style. She wore her hair tied back from face in a low bun which highlighted her stunning facial features perfectly.





