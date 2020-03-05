close
Thu Mar 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 5, 2020

Iqra Aziz's beauty shines with her true smile in this black bridal gown

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 05, 2020

Pakistan's   highly sought-after showbiz star Iqra Aziz, who is very active on social media, has flaunted her true gestures on her Instagram.

The 'Suno Chanda' actress  showed off her  true beauty with a little shying  gesture in a  full-length bridal attire  that attracted massive  praise  from social media users.

Iqra  is one of the  few Pakistani celebrities who never shies to share her life events on social media and keeps fans fully indulged with her stunning photos and videos.

Recently, the  much-adored  celebrity has shared few of her killing  looks on her  social media platform. The actress sported embroidered-border bridal gown paired with a long-star-embedded net dupatta as it has always been a wardrobe staple for every fashion-conscious woman.

Iqra adopted an awesome hair style. She  wore her hair tied back from face in a low bun which highlighted her stunning facial features perfectly.

@sfkbridals @maheenjewels @izainzaidi

A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN (@iiqraaziz)



