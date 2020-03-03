close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 3, 2020

Is Elisabeth Moss going to marry Tom Cruise? Here's what she has to say

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 03, 2020

The Invisible Man star Elisabeth Moss has responded to rumours  about her marriage with Tom Cruise.

The actor, who recently appeared on a TV show on Monday night, was asked about the rumors about her alleged affair with the "Mission Impossible" actor.

""I actually was confused and also mainly got texts from people being like, 'I didn't know, why didn't you tell me?' And just confusion from my friends, but mainly poking fun at it 'cause obviously they knew it wasn't true," she said jokingly while answering the question that was posed by  host Andy Cohen.

She further said she came across the rumours involving her and Tom Cruise on a magazine cover.

Speculations that the pair is romantically linked since they share the same faith started circulating two years ago. Last year some celebrity magzines  claimed that Moss and Tom are going to marry soon.

Latest News

More From Entertainment