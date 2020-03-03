Is Elisabeth Moss going to marry Tom Cruise? Here's what she has to say

The Invisible Man star Elisabeth Moss has responded to rumours about her marriage with Tom Cruise.

The actor, who recently appeared on a TV show on Monday night, was asked about the rumors about her alleged affair with the "Mission Impossible" actor.

""I actually was confused and also mainly got texts from people being like, 'I didn't know, why didn't you tell me?' And just confusion from my friends, but mainly poking fun at it 'cause obviously they knew it wasn't true," she said jokingly while answering the question that was posed by host Andy Cohen.

She further said she came across the rumours involving her and Tom Cruise on a magazine cover.

Speculations that the pair is romantically linked since they share the same faith started circulating two years ago. Last year some celebrity magzines claimed that Moss and Tom are going to marry soon.