Jennifer Lopez to seek revenge from Tom Cruise for blocking her Oscar nomination?

Jennifer Lopez has been quoted by a tabloid to be plotting to seek revenge from Tom Cruise for blocking her Oscar nomination chances.

According to NW, the Latina singer apparently uncovered a “secret campaign” that Tom ran to stop her from receiving an Academy Award nomination for her role in Hustlers.

“Whatever he did, it worked,” an alleged friend of Jennifer said. Adding that, “It was the biggest snub of the year – it just didn’t make sense. But now we know why. The rumors are all over town that Tom was behind it and Jen’s absolutely seething.”

The dubious source went on to add, “She [Jennifer] knows Tom’s got a lot riding on the Top Gun remake, so she’s going to start spinning up some dirt to throw his way. A nicely timed joint interview with Leah could be just the ticket – all she has to do is dredge up the past and mention the wedding.”

However, according to Gossip Cop, the rumours are entirely untrue.

Last month, the Academy explained to the New York Post as to why they did not give Jennifer a nomination.

One member said Hustlers “is not an ‘Oscar movie,’” while another person said, “Actors tend to think of Jennifer Lopez as a phenomenon more than an actress, per se.”

They further went on to add that Jennifer is considered more to be a celebrity than an actress and the Hustlers wasn’t watched by as many voters as some of last year’s more prestigious films.