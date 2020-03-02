Andrea Cameron, mother of Tyler Cameron, dies

Andrea Cameron, the mother of Tyler Cameron, passed away a day after "The Bachelorette" contestant asked his fans to pray for his mom's health.

According to reports, Andrea died after being rushed to the hospital on Thursday, February 27.

Taking to Twitter on February 28, Tyler wrote "Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family."

He also cancelled his Friday, February 28, appearance on Good Morning America due to the family emergency.



