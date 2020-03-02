close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 2, 2020

Mahira Khan wishes to be like this naive skier, shares a good morning video with fans

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 02, 2020

Pakistan's ever-fit and  much-adored showbiz star   Mahira Khan  stunned fans with amazing good morning greetings  as she shared a video of a naive lady, showing her skiing skills while having  enjoying the snow morning with a cup of tea.

Sharing a stunning video on her Instagram, the 'Superstar's actress lavished praise on the brilliant skier  with the caption: "I wish I was a morning person.. anyhow Good morning ☕️ Video via".

Pakistan has many  beautiful  snowy mountains where tourists come to enjoy the country's glamorous amenities and have a natural experience of skiing in such scenic valleys.

