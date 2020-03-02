Mahira Khan wishes to be like this naive skier, shares a good morning video with fans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan's ever-fit and much-adored showbiz star Mahira Khan stunned fans with amazing good morning greetings as she shared a video of a naive lady, showing her skiing skills while having enjoying the snow morning with a cup of tea.
Sharing a stunning video on her Instagram, the 'Superstar's actress lavished praise on the brilliant skier with the caption: "I wish I was a morning person.. anyhow Good morning ☕️ Video via".
Pakistan has many beautiful snowy mountains where tourists come to enjoy the country's glamorous amenities and have a natural experience of skiing in such scenic valleys.
Pakistan's ever-fit and much-adored showbiz star Mahira Khan stunned fans with amazing good morning greetings as she shared a video of a naive lady, showing her skiing skills while having enjoying the snow morning with a cup of tea.
Sharing a stunning video on her Instagram, the 'Superstar's actress lavished praise on the brilliant skier with the caption: "I wish I was a morning person.. anyhow Good morning ☕️ Video via".
Pakistan has many beautiful snowy mountains where tourists come to enjoy the country's glamorous amenities and have a natural experience of skiing in such scenic valleys.