Jennifer Lopez opens up on her Oscars snub, calls it a bit of letdown

Jennifer Lopez has finally opened up on her snub at this year’s Oscars, revealing she felt disappointed about not getting nominated.

The actress, during a discussion with Oprah, expressed the disappointment she felt after her performance in "Hustlers" failed to land her an Oscar nomination.

"I was sad, I was a little sad because there was a lot of build-up to it, the 'Hustlers'star said.



Many expected that she will have her name called out during this year’s nominations for supporting actress, but Lopez was missing from the list.

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”), Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) and Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”) made the cut instead, with Dern taking home the award.

The actress went on to say the positive reviews of her performance got her hopes up.

"I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it. There were so many articles. I got so many good notices — more than ever in my career — and there was a lot of ‘She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar. It’s going to happen; if she doesn’t, you’re crazy.’ I’m reading all the articles going, ‘Oh my god, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like, ‘Ouch.’ It was a little bit of a letdown."

Lopez earned nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Indie Spirit Awards for her role as Ramona in “Hustlers,” and seems to have gotten over the Academy’s snub.

"You realize you want people’s validation. You want people to say you did a good job, and I realized, ‘No, you don’t need that. You do this because you love it,” she said. “I don’t need this award to tell me I’m enough."