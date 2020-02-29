Henry Cavill may drop Superman's cape to don Wolverine's claws?

Henry Cavill might be taking up the action hero no one could have ever thought of.

Rumours are swirling that the Superman actor might be dropping his red cape by making his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Though there has been no confirmation by the Marvel Studios, but if the rumour turns out to be true, the Justice League star would be hopping into X-Men Franchise and replacing Hugh Jackman as the Wolverine.

Jackman, who played Wolverine for almost 16 years for the franchise, finally decided to step down back in 2017 and the franchise has since been on the hunt for a suitable actor to play the avatar.



According to reports, Cavill might be the filmmaker's favourite for the upcoming movie under the MCU banner.



The reports further claimed that the new Wolverine might make debut with Captain Marvel.