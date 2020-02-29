James Charles reveals harrowing experience with violent and abusive Uber driver

Beauty YouTuber James Charles is one of the most popular stars among the beauty community. He receives hundreds upon hundreds of hate mail on a daily basis, yet he is still standing tall among popular influencers on the platform.

Recently, the YouTuber took to his personal Twitter account to launch a complaint against an Uber driver who acted unprofessionally towards him, and even showcased violent threats during the ride. The ride in question occurred in Orlando, Florida, on route to the Playlist Live Festival.

Check out the post below:

Thankfully, it appears as though Uber was very prompt in their response and even offered to take care of the matter on a rather urgent basis.

This news comes only days after James publicly admitted to receiving dozens of hate mails by numerous netizens on a daily basis.

Check out his previous tweet blow:



