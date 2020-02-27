close
Thu Feb 27, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 27, 2020

Second economic review: IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 27, 2020
Photo: AFP

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief for Pakistan Ernesto Ramirez Rigo Thursday said  his organisation has reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on policies and reforms needed to complete the second review of the authorities reform program.

"Pakistani authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the second review of the authorities reform program supported under the EFF," read Rigo's  statement.

"The  agreement is subject to approval by the IMF management and consideration by the Executive Board, which is expected in early April. Completion of the review will enable disbursement of SDR 328 million (around US$450 million)," read the statement. 

Pakistan made 'considerable progress' with sound economic policies, says IMF

A couple of weeks ago, the IMF said in an end-of-mission press release pertaining to its 10-day talks with the government that Pakistan had made "considerable progress" via sound economic policies over the past few months.

"Considerable progress has been made in the last few months in advancing reforms and continuing with sound economic policies," the global financial body had said.

The IMF had further noted in its statement that "all end-December performance criteria were met and structural benchmarks have been completed" and in terms of performance, Pakistan had achieved all economic targets.

"Steadfast progress on program implementation will pave the way for the IMF Executive Board’s consideration of the review," it had said, adding that "development and social spending have been accelerated" through programme implementation.

