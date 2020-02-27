Last episode of Ehd-e-Wafa: Humayun Saeed to make special appearance

Amid the increasing hype of the finale of popular drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa, reports have emerged that the last episode will have a special appearance by one of the top Pakistani actors.

According to reports and pictures circulating on social media, Humayun Saeed will appear in the final episode as Major Humayun.

The last episode of the drama will also be screened in cinemas across the country.

Featuring Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Wahaj Ali and Osman Khalid Butt in key roles, the drama serial follows the story of four young men as they receive training to join the Pakistan Army.













