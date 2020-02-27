close
Thu Feb 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 27, 2020

Last episode of Ehd-e-Wafa: Humayun Saeed to make special appearance

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 27, 2020

Amid the increasing hype  of the finale of popular drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa, reports have emerged that the last episode will have a special appearance by one of the top Pakistani actors.

According to reports and pictures circulating on social media, Humayun Saeed will appear in the final episode as Major Humayun.

The last episode of the drama will also be screened  in cinemas across the country.

Featuring Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Wahaj Ali and Osman Khalid Butt in key roles, the drama serial follows the story of four young men as they receive training to join the Pakistan Army.




Latest News

More From Entertainment