Brad Pitt devastated over son Maddox’s THIS statement about him?

Brad Pitt has tried every other way to bury the hatchet with his son Madoxx Pitt-Jolie and bridge the gap between them ever since the two had a public tiff on a plane.



While Angelina Jolie adopted Maddox back in 2002 when Brad was not a part her life, it seems as though Maddox has not really accepted the Oscar-winning actor as his father.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Maddox doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son.

However, there was a time when Brad and Maddox were fond of each other, when all was well within the family.

During an interview with Vogue, Angelina revealed that a young Maddox called Brad “dad” because he frequently saw him with her.



“It was amazing. We were playing with cards on the floor of a hotel room, and we both heard it and didn’t say anything and just looked at each other. So, that was probably the most defining moment, when we decided that we would all be a family,” she said.

It was only recently that Maddox returned to the US from South Korea, where he is receiving his education, and agreed to meet Brad, in hopes of reconciling with his father.

Brad, on the other hand, also wishes to be more close to his son and enjoy a favourable bond with him.