Mon Feb 24, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 24, 2020

Katrina Kaif shares selfie with Priyanka Chopra from 'a little make up party'

A day after reports emerged that Katrina Kaif has hosted Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra at her Bandra abode in Mumbai, the  "Bharat" actress has posted a selfie with PC on her Instagram.

 "A little make up party #kaybeauty ," Katrina wrote in the caption referring to her  makeup brand.

The picture shows both the divas holding the makeup products from Katrina's  brand.

From our kathak days at Guruji s .... till now it’s always a blast with u," Kartina said of time she spent with  Priyanka Chopra in the past.

According to Indian media, Alia and Priyanka were snapped arriving at Katrina Kaif’s house on Sunday. Paparazzi shots showed Alia arriving at Katrina’s house wearing a grey sweatshirt flooded the internet.

Check out  Katrina's Instagram post: 



