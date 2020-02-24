Hrithik Roshan considers bullies 'no better than brainless monkeys’

Hrithik Roshan has opened up several times about his speech defect.

Lately, Hrithik Roshan came forth to lash out a professor who allegedly bullied and shamed his student on stuttering during his speech in the class.

Responding to a tweet in which a user with twitter handle @MariumAwazar_ said her cousin was bullied by his teacher for stammering during his speech in front of the whole class.

Hrithik expressed his outrage saying, “Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys.”

According to the Twitter user, the bullied student belongs to the Department of Business Administration at National University of Modern Languages. The Head of the Department reportedly humiliated the student saying “If you cannot speak properly maybe you shouldn’t study.”

The Super 30 actor had previously talked about the speech defect saying, “Back then I used to think of myself as weak. Not capable. Not equal, not normal. School and college was hell. And children as sweet as they are, can be quite mean unintentionally. Not having enough information or education was the problem. Not the stutter itself. Awareness is what we need.”