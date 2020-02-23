close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 23, 2020

Sara Ali Khan dedicates Insta post to Varun Dhawan after shooting wraps on Coolie No.1

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 23, 2020

Sara Ali Khan on Sunday said shooting has wrapped on  her upcoming film Coolie No.1.

The actress  plays love interest of Varun Dhawan in the  David Dhawan directorial comedy film.

Sara used her Instagram accounts to thank Varun  while sharing a couple of pictures with the actor.

Check out her post below:



