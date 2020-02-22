President Alvi, Shatrugan Sinha discuss building 'peace bridges' in meeting

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi met Bollywood actor and politician, Shatrugan Sinha on Saturday, discussing how to build peace bridges between the two countries.

Photos from the president's meeting with Sinha were shared by President of Pakistan Twitter account.

"Indian politician Shatrughan Sinha met President Dr. Arif Alvi in Lahore today. They discussed the importance of building peace bridges across the border. Mr. Sinha endorsed concern of the President about the lockdown of occupied Kashmir for more than 200 days," read the tweet.

Sinha, who attended a wedding ceremony in Lahore a couple of days ago, spoke about the love and adulation he received in Pakistan.





The actor and politician said he always felt good whenever he came to Pakistan, adding that he would always remember the hospitality and love of Pakistani fans.

On Friday, Pakistani actress Reema Khan shared photos with Shatrughan Sinha from a wedding ceremony in Lahore.