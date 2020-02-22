close
Sat Feb 22, 2020
February 22, 2020

Is Ali Zafar going to make a new song for PSL 2020?

Sat, Feb 22, 2020

Ali Zafar says he is ready to make a new song for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 if  cricket fans want him to.

Amid criticism on PSL official anthem, Anchor Waseem Badami asked Ali Zafar in his special transmission that he should come up with his own song.

"PSL is a Pakistani brand, it doesn't belong to PCB or anybody else. If you think, and I think people have liked your songs, a lot. . . . Will you still wait for the PCB to approach you to sing? If fans want you to sing, you should," the  anchor  tells the "Seeti  Bajay Ge" singer.

Ali Zafar then said he is   ready to make a  PSL song if people want him to.

Ali Zafar later took to Twitter to share a clip from the show 's segment in which he was asked to take up the task.

"I'm not sure. Are you?" he captioned the video.





