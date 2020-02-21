Man arrested after shooting dead wife, friend over 'honour' in Multan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Local police said Friday they had arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and her friend here in the city's Basti Malook area over the so-called "honour".
The suspect — who killed his wife after seeing her sitting with her friend — was identified, police confirmed on Friday. He handed himself over to the authorities after the honour-killing last night.
The bodies were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for post-mortem, police mentioned.
