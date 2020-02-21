Man arrested after shooting dead wife, friend over 'honour' in Multan

MULTAN: Local police said Friday they had arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and her friend here in the city's Basti Malook area over the so-called "honour".



The suspect — who killed his wife after seeing her sitting with her friend — was identified, police confirmed on Friday. He handed himself over to the authorities after the honour-killing last night.

The bodies were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for post-mortem, police mentioned.

