Fri Feb 21, 2020
Pakistan

Geo News
February 21, 2020

Man arrested after shooting dead wife, friend over 'honour' in Multan

Pakistan

Geo News
Fri, Feb 21, 2020
The News/via Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

MULTAN: Local police said Friday they had arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and her friend here in the city's Basti Malook area over the so-called "honour".

The suspect — who killed his wife after seeing her sitting with her friend — was identified, police confirmed on Friday. He handed himself over to the authorities after the honour-killing last night.

The bodies were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for post-mortem, police mentioned.

