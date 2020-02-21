Faisalabad airport authorities foil bid to smuggle heroin worth millions of rupees

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Airport authorities said Friday they had foiled a bid to smuggle contraband to the United Arab Emirates via a private airline and arrested a suspect before he could board the aeroplane.
The authorities said they had also recovered millions of rupees worth of contraband from the Dubai-bound passenger here at Faisalabad International Airport. The man had hidden his one-kilo heroin stash in a secret compartment of the bag.
The arrested suspect, along with the recovered drugs, was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).
FAISALABAD: Airport authorities said Friday they had foiled a bid to smuggle contraband to the United Arab Emirates via a private airline and arrested a suspect before he could board the aeroplane.
The authorities said they had also recovered millions of rupees worth of contraband from the Dubai-bound passenger here at Faisalabad International Airport. The man had hidden his one-kilo heroin stash in a secret compartment of the bag.
The arrested suspect, along with the recovered drugs, was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).