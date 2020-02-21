Faisalabad airport authorities foil bid to smuggle heroin worth millions of rupees

FAISALABAD: Airport authorities said Friday they had foiled a bid to smuggle contraband to the United Arab Emirates via a private airline and arrested a suspect before he could board the aeroplane.



The authorities said they had also recovered millions of rupees worth of contraband from the Dubai-bound passenger here at Faisalabad International Airport. The man had hidden his one-kilo heroin stash in a secret compartment of the bag.

The arrested suspect, along with the recovered drugs, was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).