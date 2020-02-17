THIS cute picture of Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar is the best thing on the internet today

Naimal Khawar Khan on Monday treated her fans with a loved-up picture with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi.

They are having the time of their lives tying the the knot last year. Naimal bade adieu to her acting career shortly after the marriage.

Hamza also announced to quit the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey a few months after his marriage.

Now the "Alif" actor mostly uses his social media accounts to express his views on different issues while his wife often turns to Instagram to share her pictures with her one million fans on the photo and video sharing app.

Naimal recently posted a super cute picture with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi with a caption that evoked smiles.

"If only he had hair on his nikkah this is what he would look like," the former actress wrote.

The picture was apparently taken at the wedding ceremony Naimal Khawar's younger sister.